Rivers Govt Says Withdrawing Part of Official Vehicles Of Suspended Dep. Governor Not Political

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Rivers State government has stated that taking back the official vehicles from the home of Ngozi Odu, the suspended deputy governor of the state, is a lawful administrative action and not a political witch hunt as is being speculated.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Hector Igbikiowubo, the senior special adviser on media to Ibok-Ete Ibas, who is the sole administrator of Rivers State, stated that three vehicles, two Toyota Hilux vans and one Hiace bus, were taken from Odu’s official residence.

Igbikiowubo stated that the retrieval was a routine administrative directive that is done to secure government property.

“The Rivers State Government has noted with dismay the deliberate misrepresentation of the lawful retrieval of two Toyota Hilux vehicles and one Hiace bus from the premises of the suspended deputy governor,” the statement reads.



“This routine administrative action, aimed at securing government property, has been twisted by political opportunists seeking to create unnecessary tension.”



Igbikiowubo slammed those questioning the motives of the state government concerning the action and he was bewildered why the vehicles remained in the custody of the deputy governor after over a month a state of emergency was declared.



“We question the motives of those politicising this matter: What legitimate purpose did these vehicles serve in the suspended deputy governor’s premises over one month after the declaration of a state of emergency?” he said.



Igbikiowubo also stated that the administration’s asset recovery efforts should not be seen as too excessive.

“The Rivers State Government maintains that the recovery of its assets cannot reasonably be construed as executive overreach,” he said.



“This administration remains committed to prudent management of public resources and will not be distracted by baseless allegations.”



He tasked residents and political actors to be cautious saying that the government has shown “remarkable patience in the face of persistent provocation”.



“The public is advised to disregard sensationalised accounts of this incident and focus instead on the government’s ongoing efforts to restore stability and good governance in Rivers State,” he added.