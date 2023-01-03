Fani-Kayode Reacts To Obasanjo’s Endorsement Of Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Director, of New Media of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has stated that former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of Labour Party (LP)’s presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi is “inexplicable and an exercise in futility”.

Fani-Kayode disclosed this on his social media accounts as he responded to Obasanjo’s New Year letter to Nigerians.

African Examiner recalls that Obasanjo, in a letter he shared to the public, tasked Nigerians not to be “confused or gullible” about who to vote for as among the leading presidential candidates, Obi has the wherewithal to get the country back on track.

“None of the contestants is a saint but when one compares their character, antecedent, their understanding, knowledge, discipline and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job, particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job that I personally had, Peter Obi as a mentee has an edge,” he said.

“Others like all of us have what they can contribute to the new dispensation to liberation, restoration and salvaging of Nigeria collectively. One other important point to make about Peter is that he is a needle with thread attached to it from North and South and he may not get lost. In other words, he has people who can pull his ears, if and when necessary.

“Needless to say that he has a young and able running mate with clean track record of achievement both in public and private life,” Obasanjo added.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode said, “OBJ remains a father to us all & I will always respect him.

“Despite that, I reserve the right to disagree with him when & where necessary.

“His endorsement of @PeterObi is not only inexplicable but also an exercise in futility.

“It is @officialABAT‘s time: nothing can change that.”