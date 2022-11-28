Fani Kayode Slams PDP’s Governorship Candidate, Deputy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Director, New Media of the APC Presidential Campaign Council Fani Kayode took to his twitter handle to throw jabs at PDP’s governorship candidate Jide Jandor and his deputy Funke Akindele with a tweet on Sunday.

He also downgraded the pedigree of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , choosing a low standard candidate to contest with Jide Sanwolu of APC.

“After the massive rally for Jagaban & Jide yesterday I hear baby boy Jandor has resolved to go back to being a fridge repairer, a professional scammer & a motor park tout & that he has given up on his vain and lofty ambition to be Governor of Lagos.

Someone tell him to do us all a favour & go jump in the lagoon instead!

Trust me when I tell you that by the time Jide finishes with him he will be as worthless as soiled and overused toilet paper. The only thing left for us to do will be to flush him down the toilet.

If truth be told it would be the harshest punishment from God to have a little monkey like that as the local village idiot let alone Governor of Lagos state.

Dolphins will walk, dragons will speak, bulls will fly, lions will do the foxtrot and hell will freeze over before that ever happens.

The boy is not even fit to be a public toilet cleaner in Mushin, a sh*t carrier in Isolo, a rat-catcher in Maroko, a garbage collector in Oshodi, a street sweeper in Okokomaiko or a street walker in Ajegunle.

He was born in the gutter and he will die in the gutter.

That is his station, status, calling and destiny.

I won’t even mention that lady entertainer that he took as his running mate.

Someone please tell this confused, misguided, vain, asinine and insufferably arrogant peasant of a boy that politics is not for unlettered, uncultured, uncouth, ill-bred and ill-mannered.

motor park touts, gutter snipes and night soil carriers.

It is for men of character, strength, fortitude, wisdom, knowledge and destiny.

To think that a party like the PDP that once boasted of having men like OBJ, UMYA, GEJ, BG, Jimi Agbaje, Funso Williams and Musiliu Obanikoro within its ranks is now fielding worthless filth and riff raff like this beggars belief” Fani – Kayode tweeted.

Meanwhile, with all said, it didn’t come without reactions from followers :

@RexLawsonKrug writes: But Obanikoro fits this description too. Anyway, never taken that Jandor seriously. He looks the part.

@gyem_rit writes: But you are the complete replica of all these that you have mentioned the only difference is, with food anybody can buy you.

@tade writes: Eweeeeeeeeeeeeh See insult!

@capaliny writes: See Werey dey talk. Have you collected your APV for making down payment for roasted corn Lass lass na you go soon confess

@50nation2020 writes: This is too much sir I don’t think you need all this sir

@ugonmezi writes: I hope you won’t deny the person bankrolling you this time cos its clear to see who is bankrolling you. Like OBJ said, I guess they have given you “food”

@TimothyTaiwo13 writes: Chief Femi Fani Kayode, is it a crime to contest an election in Lagos? You should try to be very objective in your campaign egbon especially now that anybody can move to any party. Leave his personality and treat the issues. I know you don’t wish him death for real right!

@Edo_Kakabo147 writes: Is this really coming from Femi Fani Kayode (a Dog that is eating all he vomited)? You’re a disgrace and disappointment to your children.