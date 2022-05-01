Fans Bash Yul Edochie For ‘Monetising’ Second Marriage Drama

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Actor, Yul Edochie, has faced criticisms over his decision to monetise the attention he has attracted since he announced that he had married a second wife in the person of actress, Judy Austin, and welcomed a son with her.

On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the actor asked his followers for donations to help him procure the 2023 presidential elections form. Previously, he had posted advert rates on his Instagram page.

In one of his posts, he wrote, “Did you see what we did on Wednesday? We shook the world and are still shaking it. The energy you all are applying knows no tribe, religion or gender. The energy is coming from the north, south, east, west, and all over the world. We are on television stations, radio, blogs, YouTube, every

WhatsApp group, market, committees, street…everywhere. With this energy, we can take back our country and fix it. I cannot do it alone. I need you, Nigeria needs you. My dear Nigerians, please, I appeal to you, buy me a presidential form, let us win this election.”

However, many of his followers have expressed displeasure at his posts. One of them, Heriche_shima, wrote, “Who is ‘we’, Yul? Please grow up. If this is how you want to rule Nigeria, we better (divide) this country and share the money. I know some good investors that are willing to buy the country.”

Mz_gracie_special wrote, “We would have voted for you but we don’t want a man that will start frolicking with different women and bearing children everywhere.

That is not a good role model.”

Mrs_jenny_posh1 said, “Charity begins at home. He who is not faithful in little can’t be faithful in much.”

Benytar wrote, “Since you can foot the bills of many children, you can as well buy your form. It is the person that has money that marries a second wife.”