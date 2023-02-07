Fashola Denies Promising APC Will Fix Power In Six Months

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Babatunde Fashola has denied promising that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will fix power supply issues in six months.

Several reports claimed that the Minister of Works and Housing promised in the lead-up to the 2015 election that if voted in, the APC would solve Nigeria’s power challenge. The reports went further to claim that Fashola urged Nigerians to “stone” him if the promise was not kept.

But the minister has denied making such a statement, describing it as a “lie that I allowed”.

“One of the things that were said about me was that I said we would electrify Nigeria in six months,” Fashola said

“It was a lie that I allowed to run until the day I asked my media men to play the tape back and since then that lie has gone.”

The minister said he could not have made the comment since the tone did not align with his personality.

“I know that in the way I speak, I don’t use words like stone. I am not even a violent person. Stone is violence. I don’t use those kinds of words. They are not part of my vocabulary,” he added.