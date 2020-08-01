Fayemi, Umahi Recover from COVID-19, Test Negative

By Niyi Adeyi (Lagos), Ignatius Okpara (Enugu)

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has tested negative for COVID-19, after 11 days in isolation.

Also, his Ebonyi state counterpart, David Nweze Umahi has recovered from Covid-19 infection after testing negative for the deadly virus.

Fayemi confirmed his status this Saturday on his verified Twitter handle.

Governor Fayemi thanked God and his numerous well-wishers across the globe for his recovery for their prayers and support.

“After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my COVID 19 repeat test came back negative.

“We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic.’’ He stated.

Similarly, Ebonyi state governor, David Nweze Umahi confirmed his COVID-19 status in a statement he personally released to newsmen in Abakaliki, the state capital.

He disclosed that his daughter and three of his close aides also tested negative for the virus.

Umahi, who is also the chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum expressed gratitude to God for healing him from the dreaded disease.

“I am indeed full of praises to God for His grace and healing powers and I’m also thankful to the people of Ebonyi State and Nigeria for their prayers and solidarity.” He said.