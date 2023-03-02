Fayose Slams Jandor, Tells Lagosians To Re-Elect Sanwo-Olu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has tasked Lagosians to re-elect Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Fayose stated this when he appeared on Arise Television as he talked about the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

The former Ekiti governor tasked Lagosians to reelect the state governor, Babajide Sanwoolu even though his party, the Peoples Democratic Party has a candidate in the Lagos governorship race.

The African Examiner writes that Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor and Funke Akindele, a popular Nollywood actress are the PDP flag bearers in the forthcoming governorship election.

However, Fayose thinks the duo do not have the wherewithal to govern Lagos.

According to him, the duo are ‘people doing theater’ and it is preferable for Lagosians to reelect the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Fayose said, “Lagos is like the head of a fish, not Abuja. Abuja is the capital of our country, but the economic capital of Nigeria is Lagos. I said it here from today, I step aside because I want to be talking like a leader in this country. To me, Buhari is now lame duck. He is on his way out. But let me tell you, the PDP candidate in Lagos, to me, they are people doing theater. Lagos business is a serious business, there are a lot of challenges in Lagos, So I enjoin everybody in Lagos to return to Sanwo-Olu.”