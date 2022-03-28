Federal High Court Announces Easter Vacation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal High Court has announced the commencement of its Easter vacation.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the court’s Chief Information Officer, Catherine Christopher, the vacation will begin from April 8 till April 25.

Quoting the Chief Judge, John Tsoho, Ms Christopher said the break was based on “the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (b) of the Federal High Court ( Civil Procedures) Rules, 2019 (as amended).”

Court activities would resume on April 26, the statement stated.

However, the court has arranged for vacation judges who will attend to emergency lawsuits, especially cases bordering on fundamental human rights.

To that end, the court’s divisions in Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt will attend to urgent matters.

While Ahmed Mohammed and Nkeoye Maha will preside over cases in Abuja during the Easter holiday, Tijjani Ringim and A. O. Awogboro, will hold the fort in Lagos division, where matters from the South-western region will be heard.

In Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, where all emergency cases emanating from the South-south and South-east regions of the country will be heard, A.T Mohammed and S.I Mark, will adjudicate on such suits.

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, announces the commencement of the Easter Vacation 2022.

This is pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (b) of the Federal High Court ( Civil Procedures) Rules, 2019 (as amended).

The Vacation will commence from Friday, the 8th day of April, 2022 to Monday, the 25th day of April, 2022.

The Court shall resume in all Judicial Divisions on Tuesday, the 26th of April, 2022.

During the vacation, Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt Judicial Divisions shall remain open to the public for cases of extreme urgency.

The Abuja Division will handle cases from the Federal Capital Territory, North Central, North West and North Eastern parts of the Country.

Lagos division will be for cases from Lagos State and South Western States, while the Port-Harcourt Division will handle cases from the South-South and South- Eastern states.

The Vacation Judges are :

ABUJA JUDICIAL DIVISION

a) Hon. Justice A. R. Mohammed

b) Hon. Justice N. E. Maha

LAGOS JUDICIAL DIVISION:

a) Hon. Justice Tijjani Ringim

b) Hon. Justice A. O. Awogboro

PORT – HARCOURT JUDICIAL DIVISION:

a) Hon. Justice A. T. Mohammed

b) Hon. Justice S. I. Mark

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, wishes his fellow Judges, stakeholders and the general public, a wonderful vacation.