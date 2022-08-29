W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Court Dismisses Application For Kyari’s Extradition To US

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Monday, August 29th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Abuja Federal High Court, on Monday has rejected an application filed by the Federal Government to extradite the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, to the United States of America to face trial over his alleged involvement with a notorious internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, who delivered the judgement, noted that the extradition application FG filed through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, was incompetent and unmerited.



details shortly…

