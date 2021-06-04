Femi Adesina Under Fire For Saying Buhari Should Rule Nigeria With Iron Fist

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity have come under severe criticism after he stated that Nigeria needs a leader with an iron fist like President Muhammadu Buhari.

The African Examiner had reported that the presidential aide in a statement on Friday had stated that Buhari won’t allow criminals and insurrectionists in any part of the country to destroy Nigeria.

He said: “The man we fell in love with is of iron and steel, one ready and willing to knock sense into contumacious heads, whipping everyone into line. And being kind to us in the process. A kind bully, if you like the oxymoron.

“What our country needs at this time is iron and steel. An alchemy of GMB (General Muhammadu Buhari) and PMB (President Muhammadu Buhari).

“We are in a democracy, yes, but democracy is no byword for lawlessness. If anybody misbehaves in any part, repeat, any part, of the country, they need to be whipped into line.

“The nation needs not go into a tailspin because some people bear giant-sized grudges in their hearts. By the way, is there any part of the country that does not have one grievance or the other? Is the next option then to capsize the boat of the country? Any leader that has sworn to uphold the Constitution would not open his eyes, and see it happen.

“Leaders must do whatever they should do to maintain peace and tranquillity in their countries. Their intentions will always be misinterpreted and misrepresented. No matter. The good of the larger majority must be considered at all times. North, South, East, West, anarchy should never be condoned, no matter what some people may say.

“President Buhari is not genocidal and can’t ever be accused of such intentions. But a leader worth his salt cannot look on, and watch law and order break down irretrievably. It is not about a people, or region. It is about the country he took an oath to keep together.”

The statement has sparked reactions on social media as many Nigerians took to the micro-blogging platform express to express their views.

FS Yusuf@FS_Yusuf_ writes: “God forbids that we miss Buhari when he leaves office. God forbid! That was a very irrational and heartless statement from Femi Adesina. God forbid! I curse that statement! May this country never go near any president worse than Buhari!”

Shehu Zubairu@ShehuZubair writes: “No nation deserves a combination of Garba Shehu, Femi Adesina and Lai Mohammed. Nigeria is passing through hard times.”

Wale Adetona @iSlimfit writes: “This is the part that off me in that Buhari’s thread: “So that no one will say we don’t want to go, or that we want a third term.” Sounds like what a Femi Adesina wrote. Weyrey dey disguise. “

Ayemojubar@ayemojubar writes: “Nigerians need bully like Buhari to knock sense into their heads – Femi Adesina. A confirmation that we have a tyrannical, nepotistic bully as a president. That’s too much for a people to have at the same time.”

The Revolutionary Seeker writes: “Femi Adesina is a VERY SICK man. Maybe he was abused as a child or something worse…I really don’t know…but the source of his madness seems to be deeply ingrained in his psyche.”

Sycamore@SymplyToluene writes: “There are 3 people you should never believe. They are Tinubu, Lai Mohammed and Femi Adesina. if you believe them, you can as well believe that Nigeria is located in Europe.”

Godwin Elendu@GodwinElendu2 writes: “Femi Adesina Should be Handled with Iron hand, to Change all those rubbish as he wrote as Sunnews Editor. Happy he claimed is a pastor…the wages of sin is what?

Xpsilver@Xpsilver1 writes: “Femi Adesina puts “Kind” and “Bully” in the same sentence while Gumi put “Good” and “Bandits” in the same sentence. Ihe nkea owu rice.”

FS Yusuf@FS_Yusuf_ writes: “One of the most unconscionable cannon fodder in Buhari’s maladministration is Femi Adesina.”

theonly1acre@theonly1acre writes: “Las las na to less Femi Adesina tyre for Foursquare Gospel church after Sunday service. Baba will generally ask us to help him push the car, na where the massing go start. Treat it once and for all.”























