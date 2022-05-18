Mixed Reactions Trail Okada Ban In Surulere, Lagos Island, Ikeja, 3 Other LGA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The decision of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu banning operations of commercial motorcycles in six Local Government Areas in the state has sparked social media reactions.

African Examiner recalls that recently, okada riders in Lagos State have caused security concerns after a mob of okada riders allegedly killed and set ablaze a sound engineer in the Lekki area of the state.

Reacting, the Lagos State government banned the operation of Okada from six local governments which are Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa.

Sanwo-Olu made this known while speaking with all Divisional Police Officers and Area Commanders across the state at the Lagos House, Ikeja. on Wednesday, saying that the ban is “indefinite and total”.

The governor tasked the Police Command and other security agencies to make sure that the ban is enforced.

He said: “The whole of Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa local governments have been placed on a total ban effective from the first of June. This is the first phase of banning that we are going to be embarking on, so that others should know… They should find something else to do.

“We are giving notice now, they should begin to plan their strategies. From June 1, we want all these Okadas to be completely off Lagos major roads.”

Reacting to this development, some Nigerians took to their Twitter accounts to react concerning the development as this is not the first time the Sanwo-Olu led government will be banning the operation of Okada riders in the state. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@FrancisAdeboye writes: “I remember vividly that in 2020, SanwoOlu banned Okada in 6 LGAs. Today, he is re-banning the same Okada that he banned in the same LGAs he banned in 2020. More proof to show that SanwoOlu is clueless about governance. And more unfortunate that he is APC’s sole choice in 2023.”

@ilasbery writes: “Banning Okada across major LGAs in Lagos is very much welcome, but how come nobody is suggesting better means of revamping this idea. Instead of just stopping people’s means of livelihood. I am skeptical of this idea being achieved.”

@renoomokri writes: “The largest standing army in Nigeria is not the Nigerian Army. The NA has less than 500k troops. It is the army of Okada riders in Lagos. They are united. Many are not even Nigerians. Tinubu thinks he controls Lagos. But one day, he will lose control to them! “

@EmmyRichie_ writes: “They ban okada every two years in lagos… the previous ones na banter not ban?”

@n6oflife6 writes: “You are Banning Okada in Apapa local Government. You clearly don’t know the problems Plaguing your state.”

@MalachyOdo1 writes: “Sanwo-Olu woke up one morning and told us that he has BANNED Okada in Lagos. Registered and tax paying bike-hailing companies were run out of town while unregistered dare devil bike men were unleashed on Lagosians. I guess that’s part of the much touted Lagos Master plan.”

@OmoGbajaBiamila writes: “Okada riders are wreaking havoc in DeiDei as I type. If you can avoid the area, please do. If not, wait till it is a bit calm.”

@gbenga_omo writes: “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, after a meeting with police chiefs, has announced a ban on Okada in six LGs: Ikeja, Lagos mainland, Lagos Island, Apapa, Surulere and Eti-Osa as from June 1. It is the first phase of a total ban on Okada”