Femi Otedola Donates ₦1bn To Lagos State To Fight Insecurity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Olufemi Peter Otedola, better known as Femi Otedola, has donated the sum of ₦1 billion to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).Nigerian

Otedola, who was represented by her daughter, Ms Tolani Otedola, visited the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, January 10, 2023, to give the ₦1 billion cheque.

This was announced by Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Governor, in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday.

Uploading pictures of the presentation, he wrote: “Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu today received the cheque of 1 Billion Naira Donation by a patriotic citizen and an ambassador of Lagos State, Mr Femi Otedola @realFemiOtedola to the Lagos State State Security Trust Fund (@followlsstf).

“The presentation was made by his daughter, Ms Tolani Otedola @shestolani today at the Lagos House, Marina. Mr Femi Otedola has been a consistent donor to the Fund.”





