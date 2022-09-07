FFK, Melaye Turn Skit Makers As Fight Gets Messier

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode and the spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Senator Dino Melaye on Tuesday took their fiery social media spat to a dramatic point by making skits to mock each other.

The duo who have both switched membership of the two main parties in their political careers have been at daggers drawn lately over over the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Reacting to an old photo posted by FFK, wherein Melaye was seen drinking garri, the ex-lawmaker did a skit with some of his aides.

In the video he captioned, “I will not invite FFK for dinner,” Melaye’s aides pretentiously beg him to invite Fani-Kayode for dinner but Melaye refused, saying he would not bankroll anybody.

In a few hours, Fani-Kayode did his own skit. The ex-minister had his security aides pretend that Melaye was requesting audience with him.

Fani-Kayode then tells his aides not to allow him enter, captioning his post: “Read the signboard: pigs cannot enter!” The former minister also tells his aides to “find something” for Melaye. He also alleged that the former senator was into homosexuality.