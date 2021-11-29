Methodist Church Nigeria Men’s Fellowship Elects New Executive

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Men’s Fellowship of Methodist Church Nigeria has elected its new National Executive Officers that would pilot the affairs of the Fellowship for the next three years from 2022 to 2024.

A University don, Sir Dr Kehinde Olasunkanmi Oladeji was elected National President, Bro Uche Achugbuo was elected National Secretary while a seasoned Journalist, Editor, and Public Relations expert, ‘Tunde Babalola JP, OOW was elected as the National Public Relations Officer.

A statement signed by the Fellowship’s image maker, Mr Tunde Babalola stated that other officers elected during the 22nd/2nd biennial conference of the Men’s Fellowship held at the Methodist Cathedral Agbeni, Ibadan the Oyo State capital included Evangelist Dr Emmanuel Oche as the Deputy President, The Revd Isaac N E. Nwiya as Treasurer, Bro David Alagbe was elected Financial Secretary, Barrister Charles Ndarake as Legal Adviser, Bro Francis Effiong Awanah is the Assistant Secretary.

Sir Aniefon N. Okoibu was elected as National Auditor, Elder Linus Chibueze as the Welfare officer while the outgoing President and Secretary, Sir Adasi E. Ubulom and Anthony Egele were returned as Ex-offcios respectively.

The Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr Samuel Chukwuemeka Uche had while declaring the Conference opened challenged men to rise up and pray to tackle the problem of insecurity, hunger, kidnapping and banditry plaguing the nation.

According to him, the church is desirous of men who will sponsor evangelism and outreach and those who would rescue her from her financial quagmires.

18 Archdioceses of the church participated in the highly competed Bible Quiz which focused on the book of Exodus. The Archdiocese of Abuja emerged first with Archdiocese of Ikot Ekpene came second and

Benue Archdiocese emerged third.

The theme of the conference was “Men arise, watch and pray”. Special prayer session tagged “Hour of Renewal – When Men Pray”, Health talk on “Health care in Adult” and “Men – Providing Remedy for a Sick Society” were some of the highlights of the five-day conference.