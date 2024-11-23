FG Interested To End Insecurity In South-East – Badaru

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mohammed Badaru, minister of defence, has stated that the federal government is serious about enhancing security in the south-east.

Badaru stated this while he spoke with military officers in an operational visit to Enugu, according to a statement issued on Saturday by Henshaw Ogbuike, the defence ministry’s spokesperson.

“There is a renewed determination to intensify our efforts against all forms of insecurity under President Tinubu’s leadership,” Badaru said.

The minister also disclosed that a secure environment is necessary for business growth and peace and he tasked the military personnel to increase efforts to combat the region’s insecurity.

According to Ogbuike, Badaru also visited Imo in continuation of his operational tour of the region.

In Imo, the minister visited Hope Uzodimma, the state governor, heaping praises on the governor for his support to the military operations.

“We are determined to end insecurity in Nigeria,” he said.