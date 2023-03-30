FG, IOM Evacuate 128 More Irregular Nigerian Migrants From Libya

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) on Wednesday evacuated 128 more Nigerian migrants living illegally in Libya to Nigeria under its voluntary evacuation exercise.

The stranded Nigerians, who were evacuated from the Libyan capital, Tripoli, are expected to arrive the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on Wednesday evening.

Amb. Kabiru Musa, the Charge D’affiares en titre of the Nigerian Mission in Libya disclosed this in statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

NAN reports that the 128 evacuees were the second batch of stranded Nigerians repatriated by the Federal Government and IOM within 24 hours, following the resumption of the Nigerian government, IOM voluntary repatriation exercise.

“IOM libya airlifted 128 stranded Nigerians from the capital, Tripoli to Lagos today, 29th march 2023 aboard chartered flight no. UZ189.

“They are expected to arrive Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos at 17.40 hours same day.

“Just yesterday (Tuesday), we airlifted 151 stranded Nigerians, who safely arrived the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos and have reunited with their families,” he said.

According to him, the Federal Government remains committed to evacuating whoever is ready to leave that country under the IOM voluntary repatriation exercise.

“The Mission is also always opened to facilitating the return of stranded Nigerians living here who are willing to return home.

“Last year, the Federal Government evacuated almost 4,000 stranded Nigerians here and we hope to evacuate more this year,” Musa said.

Musa said that the next evacuation would be from Misrata, Libya on April 18. (NAN)