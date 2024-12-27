FG Refutes Claims Of Terror Links In Niger Republic

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has denied allegations by Niger Republic’s military leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, alleging that Nigeria collaborated with France to destabilize his country.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the government stated that Tchiani’s accusations was unfounded and a diversionary tactic targeted at covering the lapses in his government.

"These claims exist solely in the realm of imagination. Nigeria has never engaged in any alliance, overt or covert, with France—or any other country—to destabilize Niger Republic," the statement read.

The government also stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his capacity as Chairman of ECOWAS, has always maintained an open-door policy but the Niger government haven’t key in to this policy.

“Nigeria remains committed to fostering peace, harmony, and maintaining its historic diplomatic ties with Niger,” the statement added.

The government further disclosed that it is “absurd” that Nigeria would collaborate to undermine the peace and security of a neighbouring country.

It stated: “The claims about the establishment of a so-called Lakurawa terrorist headquarters in Sokoto State are baseless. Nigeria has been a regional leader in combating terrorism, dedicating significant resources and lives to ensure stability in the Lake Chad Basin and beyond.

“It is illogical to suggest that Nigeria would undermine projects it has actively promoted.”

The Federal Government enjoined the public to disregard Tchiani’s allegations, asking him to provide credible evidence to support his claims.

“Any attempt to blackmail Nigeria over ECOWAS’s principled stance against the unconstitutional seizure of power in Niger is disingenuous and doomed to fail,” Idris said.