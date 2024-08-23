FG To Reintroduce School Feeding Programme

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The federal government is about to relaunch the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, an initiative that gives food to students so that school attendance can be increased .

The Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, made this known in a meeting with the House of Representatives Committee on Alternative Education.

The meeting was about looking at the issue of out-of-school children in Nigeria and how to tackle it.

In a statement issued by Mohammed Manga, Director of Information and Public Relations at the Ministry of Finance, the minister stated that the government is committed to making sure that every Nigerian child has access to quality education.

“The federal government is dedicated to tackling critical issues through innovative initiatives like the ‘Home-Grown School Feeding Program’ and the ‘Secretariat for Financing Safe Schools’,” Edun said.

He further disclosed that the relaunch of the school feeding programme would not only improve the health of the students, but it will also propel them to always be in school and this will reduce the number of out of school children in the country.

“Feeding children at school would positively impact the national budget by providing sufficient resources to support and sustain educational programs,” Edun added.

It is worth recalling that President Tinubu in January suspended the programme due to alleged irregularities in the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).