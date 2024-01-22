FG Wants Investigation Concluded Before Making Statement On Ibadan Explosion

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government will allow the investigative, technical and intelligence agencies to conclude their investigations before making any categorical statement on the Ibadan explosion.

The Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, said this on Monday while speaking with newsmen shortly after meeting with Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State in Ibadan.

He said all the questions about the explosion would be answered at the end of the investigations, adding that by then, Nigerians would be well-informed.

Alake said he was at the governor’s office to commiserate with Makinde and commend him for his efficiency and effectiveness in the handling of the explosion.

He particularly thanked Makinde for the speed with which he had responded to the incident which he described as unfortunate.

The minister said that Makinde’s efforts were ‘very remarkable’, adding that President Bola Tinubu was impressed.

The minister said he had visited the scene of the explosion as well as the hospital to see some of the victims.

He said that there would not be any particular time frame for the submission of the report on the explosion, as it was a technical investigation that required lots of expertise.

Alake, however, said that the report would not take too long, based on the speed with which all the agencies involved had been handling the assignment.

He assured Nigerians that the government would not sit on the report, given the magnitude of the explosion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the explosion, which occurred on Jan.16 at the Bodija area of Ibadan, had claimed five lives, with 77 people injured and several houses destroyed.

NAN





