FGC Enugu PTA Leadership Vow To Stop Student Bullying

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the issue of bullying in secondary schools across Nigeria continues to create disaffection amongst parents, junior and Senior students, newly elected Executive of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA), Federal Government College, Enugu has vowed to put a stop to such act.

Chairman of the new executive, Dr. Chinedu Mbah, who was elected weekend alongside other exco members gave the assurance while speaking with journalists shortly after the election held at the school premises.

Mbah, declared zero tolerance to bullying of junior students by their seniors, stating that under his watch, such practice must stop.

He said “Under my watch, the issue of bullying will be zero percent. You know some senior students bully junior ones and many parents are not happy about that.

“Because such a thing is happening here, and it makes some parents pull their child out of the school, and so we will make sure that no child will bully another child ” he stated.

On what his executive will to do to nip crisis in the bud, Mbah said before they will kick off, he will set up reconciliation committee to reach out to all aggrieved persons, particularly those who ran the election with him and lost, saying even though in any election there must be a winner and loser

The committee, he explained, will be saddled with the responsibility of reconciling aggrieved parties.

He promised to carry every member of the association along and appealed to all the parents to give them support to enable them succeed.

He assured the management of the school that his executive will give them the needed support, noting that since the parents have given them the mandate, they will unite everybody with a view to recovering the lost glory of the famous institution.

Announcing the results, Chairman of the electoral Committee, Mr. Samuel Chima said Mah polled a total of 113 votes to defeat his closest rival who scored 31 votes at the poll observed by officials of the Federal Ministry of Education and the Enugu state government.

According to him, the post of Secretary went to the school nominee, Amunnadi Dorothy, while her colleague, Izuogu Obiageli will serve as Financial Secretary.

In his remark, a representative of the Federal Ministry of Education Abuja, Mr. Aderibigbe Funsho Adewale, who is a Director in the Office of Director, Senior Secondary Education, urged the new PTA leadership to be magnanimous in victory, adding that they should see their assignment as a call to service, and not to form parallel government against the school management.

“You should see your job as a complementary role to that of the school management, and not as a rival, so as to move the school forward for the interest of our children.