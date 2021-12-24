Fidelity Bank Rewards Over 10,000 Customers With N4.1bn

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A full-fledged commercial bank in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank has given out over N4.1 billion in rewards to more than 10,000 customers through its Yuletide promotional campaign.

With about 6 million customers who are serviced across its 250 business offices and various other digital banking channels, Fidelity Bank has in recent times won accolades as the Best SME Friendly Bank, Best in Mobile Banking and the Most Improved Corporate/Investment Bank among several industry awards and recognitions.

The bank was also ranked the 4th Best Bank in the Retail Banking Segment in the 2017 Banking Industry Satisfaction Survey conducted by KPMG. Focused on select niche corporate banking sectors as well as Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the bank is rapidly implementing a digital based retail banking strategy which has resulted in an exponential growth in savings deposits over the last 3 years and a corresponding surge in customer enrollment on its flagship mobile/internet banking products.

In a statement on Thursday, the bank said since the inception of its Get Alert in Millions Season 5 (GAIM 5) campaign in November this year, it has rewarded over 200 customers with N10,000 each in weekly draws with a total of N125 million in cash prizes to be won by the end of the campaign in July 2022..

“Overall, it is on record that the bank has given out over N4.1 billion in rewards to more than 10,000 customers”, the statement said.

The GAIM 5 promo is a savings campaign run by Fidelity Bank as part of its efforts to drive financial inclusion in the country. Qualification requirements for participation in the campaign include opening or maintaining a savings account with at least N2,000 to qualify for the weekly consolation draw of N10,000.

Maintaining a savings account with at least N4,000 and activating their debit card qualifies customers for the monthly draw for a chance to win N1,000,000 and for the grand draw, maintaining a savings account with a minimum of N20,000 and activating a debit card would qualify customers for the opportunity to win the star prize of N10,000,000 or N5,000,000 and N2,000,000 for the first and second runners up respectively.

Speaking at the prize presentation ceremony attended by customers, staff of Fidelity Ban and representatives of regulatory bodies including the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission, Chairman of the Promo Committee and Executive Director in charge of the Lagos and Southwest Directorate of Fidelity Bank, Dr. Ken Opara said the bank excites its customers with Yuletide Gifts in the spirit of the season.

“In the spirit of the season, we believe that there’s no better time than now to hold the first draw of our Get Alert in Millions Campaign. Over the years, we have established that our customers’ well-being and satisfaction are at the core of our operations and we continue to operate with this in mind. That said, whilst we continue to drive the need for a savings culture, we also understand the need for necessary spending in this festive season.

“Our customers want to wine, dine as well as spend time with their loved ones. It therefore behooves us as a financial institution to show our support. Asides from several other cash prizes that have been given out since the start of the campaign, we are particularly excited to present 10 customers with 1 million Naira each at this time. We encourage our customers to set aside a quota of funds for savings even as we celebrate this season. We support our customers in becoming and remaining millionaires. This is also very important to us, and I want to emphasise that we have competent staff here and at our various locations across the country to guide you, the beneficiaries”, he said.

The campaign is aimed out doling out N10 million to 10 lucky customers across the 6 geo-political zones in the country.

Christmas came early for Habib Isiaka, a Lagos-based panel beater, as he received the sum of N1 million having emerged one of the 10 winners in the first monthly draw in the campaign. Habib, who received the N1million credit alert at the Fidelity Bank head office, venue of the prize presentation event, was accompanied by his wife and children.

Also at the event, another lucky customer, Chikwem Isaac expressed his joy and appreciation to the management of the bank.

“I am extremely grateful to Fidelity Bank for this pleasant surprise. Although I opened the account a while back, I recently became an active user and I am grateful for the reward that came with it. This fund came at the right time as there has been brewing plans to expand my wife and my business. I can be sure that this time next year, our business will become one of which will be from grass to grace. A big thanks again to Fidelity Bank and I encourage as many people to take advantage of this savings promo campaign”, he stressed.