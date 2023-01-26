Fire Razes 4-Storey Building In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Millions of naira worth of goods were destroyed as a four-storey building in the popular Balogun market, Lagos, was razed by fire in the early hours of Thursday.

As of the time of filing this report, the real cause of the fire could not be ascertained. However, it was gathered that the fire began from one of the shops of the textiles and shoe building located on Gbajumo, at about 12.45 am.

Eyewitness reports that firemen from the Federal and State Services fought the raging inferno for three hours before it was put out.

South West Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA Ibrahim Farinloye, stated that there had been no record of loss of life.

Farinloye said: “Presently, the fire has been brought under total control. It has been contained without spreading to other buildings.

“No injury or death has been noticed accessibility to the source of fire is still very difficult but it is confined to the source”