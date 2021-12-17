Fire Razes Shops At Balogun Market

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Many traders at the popular Balogun market in Lagos State, wept, yesterday morning as fire burnt their goods.

The fire was said to have occurred at 5a.m., before it was put out by combined efforts of the federal and state fire services.

Many of the traders lamented that they had stocked millions of naira worth of goods for end-of-year sales before the fire incident occurred.

Many traders selling clothes and bags were the most hit.

The incident was confirmed by acting Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, Lagos State Territorial District, Ibrahim Farinloye, who said it was completely put out at 7a.m., saying: “No life was lost to the incident and nobody sustained injuries.”

At press time, the cause of the inferno could not be ascertained.