Firm To Inaugurate Digital Marketing Bootcamp For Smes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – AT3 Resources, a communication and events consulting firm is set to inaugurate a digital marketing bootcamp for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) to mark its fifth year anniversary.

The Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Tosin Adefeko,made this known in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

She said the digital marketing boot camp, which was the first edition, would be a week long activity designed to empower SMEs to seize the growth opportunities presented by the digital era.

Adefeko said participants at the boot camp would be armed with the best digital marketing tools, tips, trends, tactics and strategies from leading industry experts.

She explained that the opportunities derived from the event would support them in their quest to actualise their full potentials as well as shape how they connected with their target audience.

Adefeko said: “In the course of our journey, we frequently encounter small medium businesses who desire communications interventions but do not have the requisite knowledge or resources to support their growth.

“In commemoration of our fifth anniversary, we decided to lend our support to the growth of small businesses in tune with our belief that SMEs are the lifeblood of our economy.

“To enrich the learnings, 10 business leaders and accomplished entrepreneurs are lined up to share their personal recipe for success with the participants.

” On the line up are Aishah Ahmad, Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria; Asue Ighodalo, Founding Partner, Banwo and Ighodalo; Austin Okere, Founder, CWG Plc; Dr Biodun Shobanjo, Chairman, Troyka Holdings Limited and Dimeji Salaudeen, Partner, KPMG among others,” she said.

Adefeko said the digital marketing bootcamp would also enable SMEs to take advantage of growth prospects in the digital media era.

She said the bootcamp would include a deep dive into areas like, online reputation management, communications strategy, digital marketing, brand and visuals.

NAN