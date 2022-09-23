Flood : FG Issues Red Alert To Anambra, Cross River, Rivers, 10 Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the Federal Government through the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) advises thirteen (13) States of the federation, to be on red alert against possible flooding, the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, has asked Imo and Abia states of South East geo political zone of the country to also take note of the advice.

Mr. Clement Onyeaso Nze, the Director General of NIHSA gave the advice through a press statement made available to newsmen on Friday, in Abuja.

He disclosed that the states and Communities to experience the flooding are those on the main course of Rivers Niger and Benue Systems.

He listed the States to include Anambra, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa, Kebbi, Niger, Adamawa, Taraba, Benue Nasarawa, Kogi, Edo and Delta.

The DG added that the Lagdo Dam had commenced release of water, adding that it is responsible for increase of the volume of water in River Benue and other connected rivers.

“We want to inform the State Governors, general public and stakeholders alike that the situation at the country’s inland reservoirs (Kainji Jebba, and Shiroro) and the Lagdo dam, present a likelihood of river flooding between now and October ending: hence, the need to put in place adequate measures and enhanced preparedness to mitigate any eventual flooding, particularly in all the states and communities that are on the main course of rivers Niger and Benue Systems.

“We have been reliably informed by the Cameroonian Authorities that the management of Lagdo Dam commenced water releases from the Lagdo Reservoir from the morning of Tuesday, September 13, 2022.”

Following the advice, the Owerri, Imo state, operations office of NEMA, has urged Abia and Imo states under its jurisdiction, to take note of the counsel.

The Head of operation, Mr. Ifeanyi Nnaji, in a statement on Friday, said “although, Abia and Imo states are not part of the states listed by NIHSA, there is need for them also be on alert because natural disasters is sometimes unpredictable.

He assured that the Owerri operations office of NEMA, will continue to do its best with a view to delivering on the agency’s mandate.

Nnaji, who expressed appreciation to the Director General (D-G) of NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed for the continued support to his office, appealed to residents of Imo and Abia to desist from acts capable of causing flood and other environmental hazards in the two states, especially during this period of raining season.