For Your Marriage To Succeed, “Make Jesus, Word Of God Your Solid Pillar” –Ex-Lawmaker

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – For any marriage to succeed in life, couples must make Jesus Christ, word of God their solid pillar and foundation, a former member of the federal House of Representatives, Hon. Uchenna Ekwe has counselled newly married people.

He posited that it is only through such disposition couples could enjoy successful and lasting marriage.

Hon. Ekwe gave the advice Monday while speaking to newsmen in his hometown Mmaku, in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State as part of the activities marking the celebration of 25 years of marriage with his wife.

According to the former member of the lower Chamber of the National Assembly, and Head of International Relations, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), any husband and wife that are in union of marriage without Christ “are heading for crisis because there is a limit to what can sustain marriage without Christ no matter who you are and your level of brilliance”.

Asked to speak on some of the burning issues In Nigeria, especially the controversial tax reform that is currently facing the nation, the soft spoken former lawmaker said, “I will not speak on tax reform on a day like this.”

“Today, I will not speak on the economy of the nation. I will not speak on politics. I will only speak on praising God on a day like this for His love and mercy for my family”, he insisted.

“But, those who know the Lord they serve do not rely on the economy of this world because the earth and its fullness and everything thereof is of the Lord”.

Narrating his experience in the past 25 years of marriage, Hon. Ekwe said that his experience had been a wonderful one, stressing that within the past 25 years, “we have had cause to misunderstand”.

He added, “but I want to make it clear that we have never had misunderstandings based on money or material things.

“But, I have to confess that we have been struggling to reach the level of happiness we had when we did not have anything. I feel very proud to say that my wife married me.

“As a young man, I never knew I needed a woman that would be there for me and my children, and it is the love of Christ that has been keeping us together for the past 25 years”, he revealed.

Dignitaries that graced the colorful occasion include Senator Osita Ngwu, representing Enugu West senatorial district, former House of Reps member, Hon.Toby Okechukwu, Clergymen, Royal fathers, among others.

Highlight of the event was the cutting of the anniversary cake by Hon. Ekwe and his darling wife.