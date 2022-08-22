2023 Election Is About Competence, Not Connection – Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has stated that the election in 2023 is not about connections, tribe, or religion, but about competence, character, and commitment to deliver the goods.

Obi made this known at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Bar Association held at the Eko Hotels.

He said, “Remember, the election we are going to have next year will not be about the tribe , religion, connection, entitlement, but about character, competence, capacity, and commitment to deliver.”

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, also graced the occasion while the vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Kashim Shettima, represented the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu.

African Examiner writes that the 2022 NBA AGM is themed “BOLD Transitions” and its General Conference will hold between August 19 to 26, with the opening ceremony taking place today.