Forgery: Court Orders Arrest of Wema Bank MD, Ademola Adebise

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Magistrates’ Court in Wuse, Abuja, has issued a warrant of arrest against the Managing Director of Wema Bank Plc, Ademola Adebise, for alleged forgery.

The court ordered the immediate arrest of Adebise by the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in the country.

“You are hereby directed to arrest the said Mr Ademola Adebise and produce him before me,” the Magistrate, Elizabeth Jones, said in a warrant of arrest dated August 1, 2022.

Before the court issued the warrant of arrest, the complainant in the matter, Barrister George Halliday, said the issue began after the High court of FCT made a garnishee order-absolute against Wema Bank Plc, directing them to pay him the sum of N50 million which they complied by issuing five bank draft of N10m each, totalling the judgement sum as directed by the court, and as payable by Bayelsa State Government, the judgement-debtor.

Halliday said a few days later, the drafts were returned by First Bank Plc as dishonoured, with a letter attached stating that the drafts were twice presented for clearing and were twice rejected.

He added that Wema Bank, while trying to justify the failed drafts, also forged the IGR Statement of Account of Bayelsa State Government to show that the drafts were dishonoured because there was no money in the account.

He said in the affidavit to the suit: “That they further forged an affidavit which filing fees were paid in 2017 but commissioned in 2007.

“That the bank also forged a motion on notice that bears the same motion number with that of the judgment creditor.”

Halliday said it was against this background that the court summoned the Managing Director of Wema Bank Plc to appear before it and explain the forgery of the above said High Court processes.

He further said in the affidavit: “That learned Senior Advocate of Nigeria, MR ADEKOLA MUSTAPHA objected to the appearance of the MD of WEMA BANK PLC, but the court overruled same and issued the warrant of arrest on the MD OF WEMA BANK PLC, MR ADEMOLA ADEBISE, having refused to appear on five adjournments.”