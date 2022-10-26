Former PDP Spokesman, Olisa Metuh Resigns From Party

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The structure of the crisis -ridden opposition people’s Democratic party PDP has further been depleted in South East as Ex- national publicity Secretary, Barrister Olisa Metuh, has resigned his membership of the party.

He disclosed his resignation in a letter addressed to the Embattled National Chairman of the PDP, Dr Iyochia Ayu, dated October 25.

Metuh, who hails from Anambra State, also hinted that he has equally submitted his resignation letter to the ward chairman of the party in his home State.

The former PDP spokesman added that he decided to resign from party politics because he believes he will contribute more to democracy and good governance in Nigeria by being non-partisan.

Metuh was the longest-serving elected member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, and won election to serve in several national positions at six consecutive national conventions of the Party.

In the letter, titled “Resignation From The PDP”, Metuh said, “During my three weeks trip for medical and personal reasons, I came to the realization that I can no longer play partisan politics in Nigeria.

“The reason for this decision is that from my experience and the nature of politics and development in Nigeria, I believe that I will contribute more to Democracy and good governance in Nigeria by being non-partisan.

“Being Non-Partisan gives me the status to work for the strategic interest and well-being of the Nigerian people without the hindrances of partisanship.

“In that regard, I write respectfully, to formally inform you of my resignation from the PDP and cessation of partisan politics.

“I have duly enjoyed my membership of the PDP and remain proud of being the longest elected member of the National Executive Committee, one who won election to serve in several national positions at six (6) consecutive National Conventions of the Party.

” I will cherish the values and ideals learnt from the founding fathers at the inception of our nascent democracy.

“Any future participation in politics will only be limited to non-partisan involvement in areas of sustaining and deepening democracy and governance in Nigerian and at the global level.

“I pray you continue to insist on issue-based engagement in our political space as the country cannot afford the bitterness and divisions that may arise otherwise.

“In line with the constitution of the PDP, I have forwarded a copy of my resignation to my ward Chairman. May God bless us all.” he stated