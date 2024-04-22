What They Said After Coventry Vs Man United FA Cup Semi-final

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Erik ten Hag’s men won the shootout at Wembley 4-2, with Rasmus Hojlund scoring the decisive spot kick after the teams were level at 3-3 after extra time.

The game perfectly encapsulated a chaotic season for Ten Hag’s men, who are well off the pace in the Premier League and had a Champions League campaign to forget.

There was no hint of what was to come when United coasted into a 3-0 lead against their second-tier opponents in the London sunshine, with goals from Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.

But they have made a habit of tossing away leads in recent weeks and the match against Coventry proved no different.

Key quotes after the dramatic FA Cup semi-final between second-tier Coventry and Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday:

“It sums up our season, we had great control and played well for 60 minutes but then we conceded out of nothing. Then I don’t know, it seems like the world wanted Coventry to go on and do it. We showed great character to stick with it and it was important to win the shootout.”

— Man United defender Harry Maguire after his side blew a 3-0 lead in the second half before clinging on and winning in a penalty shoot-out.

“When they scored a goal we thought it might be offside, we couldn’t tell from the front.”

— United captain Bruno Fernandes on Coventry midfielder Victor Torp’s disallowed goal in extra time.

“We’ll never be successful if we win (only) the FA Cup. The standard of this club is much higher than what we have been doing. We have to do better in the league, the League Cup and in Europe.”