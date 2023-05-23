Former Reality-TV Star Launches New Beauty Accessories For Black Women

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Runway Curls, Mushiya Tshikuka has announced the introduction of new beauty accessories for women of color.

Her company, Runways Curls is a popular hair care brand that has been serving customers with quality natural hair wigs and extensions for years

The introduction of the new accessories is coming after Tshikuka, former reality-TV star of WEtv’s Cutting It In The ATL rebranded her company as MUSHIYA Beauty (MUSHIYA).

She has long been a trailblazer in the natural hair care industry. With a mission to provide quality, high fashion products that empower women of color to love their natural textures, the CEO has built a loyal following of customers who trust her products to deliver the results they want.

The rebranding comes as a result of the brand’s desire to expand its product line while remaining true to its core values of empowering women to embrace their natural hair textures throughout the US and across the African diaspora.

Signature Collections of MUSHIYA Beauty include, the Baby Naps Wig Collection; Madame Kinky Wig Collection; Virgin Hair Wig & Bundles Collection; Blended Bundles Collection; MUSHIYA Press-On Nails Collection; MotherFanner Hand Fan Collection as well as MUSHIYA Cosmetics coming later in 2023.

In addition to the expanded lines of hair and beauty products, MUSHIYA Beauty is home to The Mushiya Foundation, which aims to bring awareness to end menstrual trauma among women and girls living in the Republic of Congo through its NOIRE initiative.

NOIRE consists of education, advocacy, and outreach to break down the social, cultural, and economic barriers that prevent women and girls from accessing menstrual health resources, and instead, empowers them to take control of their own reproductive health.

A dollar from every purchase of MUSHIYA Beauty products will go toward producing and distributing FREE Noire sanitary pads to those women and girls in the Congo who lack this resource.

While expressing her excitement over the introduction of the new products, Tshikuka said: “I am thrilled to announce the launch of MUSHIYA Beauty. Our new brand name not only reflects our continued commitment toward providing our customers with the best in natural hair wigs and extensions but it also reflects our full spectrum of new beauty products and accessories to further celebrate their natural beauty. From Atlanta, Ga. to the Republic of Congo”.

According to her, MUSHIYA aims to provide an arsenal of products that makes women of color feel unstoppable and unapologetically gorgeous in all things natural beauty.

She also noted that NOIRE is her ultimate passion project because it resonates with a her background and personal experience.

“As a woman born in the Congo and raised by two Congolese parents, the menstrual trauma faced by women and girls there just breaks my heart. For this reason, NOIRE strives to create a world where every woman and girl can live with dignity, free from the shame, stigma, and trauma that so often accompanies menstruation.

“I look forward to teaming up with MUSHIYA Beauty customers, the Congolese community at large, and women’s health and political advocates to put an end to this crisis”, she stressed.

To learn more about the beautiful world of MUSHIYA, please visit the company’s website at MushiyaBeauty.com