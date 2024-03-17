Oborevwori Condemns Killing Of Soldiers, Condoles Military, Victims’ Families

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Saturday, condemned, in very strong terms, the unprovoked killing of officers and soldiers attached to 63 Brigade at Okuama community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

He condoled with the military and the families of Officers and Soldiers who died in the attack.

Governor Oborevwori, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, said: “The Government of Delta State is gravely disturbed by the violence and unprovoked killing of the officers and soldiers, which he described as alien to the culture of Deltans.

His words: “This incident is despicable and not in sync with the culture and tradition of Deltans. It runs contrary to the values and path of peace that the State Government is promoting as I have always emphasized in our MORE agenda to enhance peace and security.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Delta State, I wish to condole, in particular, the families of the killed gallant officers and soldiers, the Nigerian Army and the Armed Forces of Nigeria in general, over this sad occurrence.

“The State Government shall take all measures necessary to fish out all those behind this dastardly act and ensure they are made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Delta State is governed within the tenets of the rule of law and human decency. Acts such as this incident cannot and will not be tolerated.

“Meanwhile, all citizens and residents of the state are enjoined to remain law- abiding and the State Government shall continue to take all measures to protect lives and property in Delta State.”

Fourteen lifeless bodies of killed soldiers were in the early hours of Saturday recovered by soldiers of the joint task force under the supervision of the General Officer Commanding 6 division Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, at Okuama community, in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, has ordered a probe into the tragic killing of four senior officers and 12 soldiers.