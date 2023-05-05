Former Zimbabwe President’s Son Jailed For Rape

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Zimbabwe Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko’s son, Siqokoqela

has been jailed for an effective 20 years for raping his niece on

three occasions and threatening her with death.

Bulawayo Regional magistrate Elijah Singano said the juvenile’s rights

were violated.

Mphoko (44) had been on $50 000 bail granted last year as he denied

ever abusing the niece, claiming it was conspiracy by some family

members.

“The complainant stayed at the accused’s house and looked up to him as

a father and so he violated the trust of the complainant and the

family at large. The accused used threats of death on the victim if

she ever disclosed the matter to anyone.

“The court has to act in the best interest of the child. Many of the

victim’s constitutional rights have been violated such as the right to

privacy, good health, education, and dignity, I could go on and on.

All these have long lasting effects on the minor,” said the

magistrate.

He said rape remains an extremely serious offence that violates and

demoralises the victim and offenders must be punished.

The magistrate said he could have slapped Mphoko with 30 years had he

given a 10 year sentence for each count in line with the new

codification and reform act, but chose to treat the three counts as

one for sentencing.

He said that the age difference between Mphoko and the victim is three

times hence showing the low morality of the accused.

“Lawfully each count of rape is equal to 10 years in prison and

sentencing the accused 30 years for each count will be on the harsh

side considering that it is the same victim and in a short space of

time. The court therefore imposes 20 years of imprisonment for all

three counts and unfortunately, the court cannot further suspend this

sentence as it will be taken for belittling this serious crime,” he

said while sentencing Mphoko to 20 years in jail.

Mphoko was further slapped with two months in jail for escaping from

lawful custody and the sentence will run concurrently with the 20 year

jail term.

Defence lawyer Zibusiso Ncube of Ncube Attorneys told the court that

his client had a medical condition hence should be given a lesser

sentence.

Concilia Ncube prosecuted and said the victim had suffered psychological trauma.

Mphoko’s family has been making headlines lately over internal feuds

that ended up spilling to the public fora.

His father the former Vice President left Government unceremoniously

after the dethronement of former President Mugabe in 2017 and has been

in and out of the courts.