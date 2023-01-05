Fr. Mbaka Returns To Adoration Ministry Eight Months After Suspension

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The priest and spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, is back from the monastery after eight months of suspension.

African Examiner writes that a video circulating online calls showed Mbaka at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The bishop of the Enugu Catholic Diocese shut his Adoration Ministry on June 3, 2022, and suspended Mbaka from commenting on political issues.

However, the church later reopened the ministry and changed it into Chaplaincy to monitor the excesses in the ministry.

Later in October, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, also tasked Mbaka to head to the monastery for more revelations concerning his ministry.