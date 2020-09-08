French Striker, Kylian Mbappe Tests Positive for COVID-19

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Paris Saint-Germain forward and France striker, Kylian Mbappe, is the latest player to have tested positive for coronavirus and has since left the France national squad.

It will be recalled that Paul Pogba and second choice goalkeeper, Steve Mandanda, laso tested positive for the virus.

Mbappe will be unavailable for France vs Croatia on Tuesday night in the UEFA Nations League.

A statement from the French FA told Goal: “The result of his Covid-19 test carried out by UEFA on Monday morning was found to be positive.

“He was placed away from the group after receiving the results, at the end of training, before going back to his own home in the evening.

“Like the entire delegation, Kylian Mbappe had undergone a test prior to the games of the international break. The result was negative, like the one last Wednesday, at the request of UEFA, before Sweden against France.”

