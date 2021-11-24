Fresh Crisis Looms At Enugu Fed. Neuropsychiatric Hospital Over Directors Alleged Corrupt, Tribalistic Acts

..As Civil Society Groups Calls For Directors Probe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Fresh crisis is currently brewing at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Enugu, (FNHE), over the refusal of the Director, Dr. Monday Nwite Igwe, to reinstate to their former positions three of its workers interdicted about two years ago, over alleged murder case, but were discharged and acquitted by the court .

Recalled that members of the University Graduates of Nursing Science Association (UGONSA), had recently called on governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, to prevail on the Hospital management to reinstate the said three of its members and Staff of the hospital, which includes Mr. Afam Ndu, Mrs. Buzo Maduka Ruth and Stella Achalla after they were exonerated by the Court.

The trio were unjustly incarcerated for 28 months over the alleged murder of former Head, Nursing Services of the hospital Dr. Mrs. Maria Amadi, which also led to their interdiction while in custody, but were cleared in July this year by the state High Court, which also ordered for their immediate reinstatement to their respective substantive positions

Prior to their unfortunate incarceration, Mrs. Buzo-Maduka was the substantive principal of the School of post- Basic Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing of the hospital, while Mr. Ndu was the substantive Vice principal and Mrs. Achalla was serving as the substantive Principal Confidential Secretary in the hospital.

African Examiner gathered that while the trio were still in detention, the hospital Medical Director, Dr. Igwe, hastily masterminded the transfer of his wife Mrs. Chinonyere Igwe, service from the Clinical Area/ward in Alex Ekwueme University Teaching hospital , Abakaliki, Ebonyi state to the FHNE and made her the substantive Vice principal of the School of post Basic psychiatric and mental Health Nursing an act which the affected workers says contravenes the Civil service rule in Nigeria.

The Director had replaced Mr. Ndu with the wife, and subsequently posted him to the Continue Education Unit, Nursing Services of the hospital, while Mrs. Maduka was reposted from her substantive position of principal to work under her junior by four years in Service, profession and rank Mrs Susan Agi who is sister to the medical director

Investigation by our Correspondent revealed that the affected Staff, were acquitted by the court appealed to the hospital management and its Board for reversal of the postings, but the appeal met with brick walls

It was further learnt that Instead of reinstating them back to their respective offices/ position, in line with the Court judgment and the federal public service rules code 030411 (B), Dr. Igwe rather, reposted then to work under their juniors.

Checks by African Examiner further revealed that aside his wives appointment, Dr. Igwe has since assumption of office been allegedly engaged in nepotism and tribalism, as he has flooded the hospital with is Kinsmen and women from his home state of Ebonyi, who now heads various departments.

However, going by the Civil service rules, some Civil Society groups in the state have said, it was wrong for the Hospital medical Director to have appointed substantive principal and Vice principal, while the cases of the occupants of the positions are still pending in court.

For instance, our findings also revealed that a Lady from Ebonyi state, is Head of nursing services: Mrs Susan Agi,

Head of cafeteria: a Reverend Sister from Ebonyi, head of psychology, a lady from Ebonyi, just as his brother, Friday Oduburu from Ebonyi is heading the hospital canteen.

When contacted, the Medical Director, said he cannot grant interview to the media without getting clearance from the Minister of health, requesting that our Correspondent and his colleagues should forward him an official application for such interaction, which he never responded to several weeks after it was done.

The Civil Society organizations condemned in strong terms the leadership style of the hospital boss, calling for a probe and thorough Investigation of the alleged corruption, nepotism and tribalism going on in the federal government’s health institution, under Dr. Igwe’s watch.

They said “it’s obvious now that the Chief Medical Director is turning the hospital to family business following the findings made by the group .

Addressing newsmen in Enugu weekend, Spokesperson of the group Comrade Igboke Onyebuchi, said how can wife of the MD be heading nursing teaching school without possessing needed qualifications.

The group also accused the Director of recruiting staff in the hospital without job advertisement “and flooding the Hospital with his kinsmen and woman without due process.

“We are calling on the Minister of health and anti- graft agencies to as a matter of urgency to avert a looming crisis as a result of personal interest .Below is a major concerns.

The Civil Society group alleged that “he is not a product of due process. During the process of selection, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital came third in position of the contestants but was given the position.

” Mr Chinawa Francis now retired allegedly paid him the sum of#1m and he allowed him to use his certificate that he got without permission to go to school, ie 1st degree, 2nd degree and P.HD and he converted him from nursing department where he doesn’t have a degree to head a Psychology department where he worked and retired.

“The current head of Psychology department paid a huge sum of money and was illegally employed as well as made to head the Psychology department even as grade level 8 staff” they alleged.

“Because of the above huge sum of money paid to him she was made to head two senior staffs that have Masters Degrees.

They hinted that their further investigation indicates that in the month of March,2020, Dr. Igwe carried out an employment in the hospital without advertising same to give equal opportunity to everybody and people to be able to get employed.

” The last set of nursing students before the present sets of students did not pay their school fees via remittal but instead he directed the then principal of the school one Mr Alphonsus Mba to collect the sum of 6million naira cash from the students.

According to the group, “the money was shared between the MD and some other management staffs and because of this he didn’t report the matter to either the Police, the board of the hospital or EFCC rather there’s an allegation that he was refunding the said money back to the students. Is that a due process.

” There is an allegation that patients in the hospital don’t pay via remittal as was directed by the Federal Government rather the Director collects cash from them thereby making it impossible for accountability.

Some of the staff he illegally employed that he signed their transfer to other hospitals without staying for a period of two years to be confirmed as provided by civil service rule.

“Those staffers he illegally employed in March,2020, he backdated their month of employment to read January, 2020 thereby allowing them to collect three months’ salary which they didn’t work for while your key staffs that you interdicted who are entitled to half salaries were not paid for a period of two and half years.

The group said their investigation also has it that the Director has refused to give them introductory letters so that they can go to IPIS with their document for capturing this is happening after six months of being discharged and acquitted by court of competent jurisdiction.

Our Correspondent learnt that despite the outcry from the two workers and their colleagues, Dr. Igwe is yet to shift ground.