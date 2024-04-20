Fubara Reports Over 100% Rise In Rivers IGR

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has announced a remarkable achievement of over a 100% increase in the state’s monthly Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Governor Fubara revealed that the IGR has surged from approximately N11 billion under the previous administration to between N26 and N27 billion in about one year of his tenure.

He made this announcement during his address to the House of Representatives Committee on Public Account members, who visited him at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday to commend his government for hosting their retreat.

Governor Fubara thanked the Reps Committee for selecting Rivers for their retreat and pledged to allocate the increased funds primarily to agriculture, education, and healthcare.

He emphasised that their visit has challenged negative perceptions about the state and reaffirmed his commitment to good governance despite the political crisis.

Fubara highlighted some of his administration’s accomplishments, including the promotion of over 52,000 civil servants in the state who had not been promoted for 11 years, leading to a rise in the wage bill.

He expressed his administration’s conviction in combating social vices through education and job creation.

Having served as the Accountant General of Rivers from January 2020 until becoming Governor in May 2023, Fubara stressed his dedication to transparency and accountability in managing state resources.

He noted that the majority of his projects have been funded through the IGR without resorting to borrowing.

Fubara underscored the importance of a strong relationship with the House of Representatives Committee on Public Account to maintain the state’s solid financial record.

Addressing the political crisis in Rivers State, Governor Fubara commended his Deputy, Ngozi Odu, for supporting him and declining an offer to replace him when internal opposition within his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), attempted to unseat him.

He urged the federal lawmakers to prioritize integrity, as the nation stands at a crossroads, and attributed his victory to his unwavering integrity.

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Account was led by the chairman, Bamidele Salam, who stated that the retreat in Port Harcourt is aimed at reviewing their objectives on public accountability.

Salam explained that they selected Rivers State due to its peaceful environment and the presence of a governor who truly understands the essence of governance.

He commended Governor Fubara for his focused efforts in delivering good governance despite political challenges.

The committee chairman acknowledged some of Fubara’s achievements including the blocking of public resource leakages and the construction of several vital roads, among others.

He suggested that Rivers State could serve as a model for other states.