FULL LIST: Keyamo Appoints New Directors For Aviation Agencies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has appointed new directors for civil aviation agencies in the country one week after the Federal Government sacked all directors and chief executive officers of the agencies.

In a statement on Thursday, a spokesman for the ministry, Odutayo Oluseyi, said the fresh appointments were in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

The concerned agencies include the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMET), Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

“All the newly appointed Directors are to get in touch with the Director, Human Resource Department of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to collect their letters of appointment as the appointment is with immediate effect,” the statement partly read.

“Also a new Directorate called the Cargo Services has been created at the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria to ameliorate issues besetting the sector.”

The newly appointed directors are as follows

NIGERIAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY (NIMET) 1 PROF VINCENT EZIKORNWOR WELI DIRECTOR, WEATHER SERVICES 2 PROF ODJUGO PETER AKPODIOGAGA OVUYOVWIROYE DIRECTOR, RESEARCH AND TRAINING 3 ONYEGBULE GLORY AMARACHI DIRECTOR, APPLIED METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES 4 ABDULKAREEM HAMID OLAYINKA DIRECTOR, ENGINEERING AND TECHNICAL SERVICES 5 FUNKE ADEBAYO AROWOJOBE DIRECTOR, PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND CONSUMER PROTECTION 6 SHOLA GABRIEL DIRECTOR, LEGAL SERVICES/ COMPANY SECRETARY 7 NASIRU SANI DIRECTOR, HUMAN RESOURCES AND ADMINISTRATION 8 ALEX AKOJI YUSUF DIRECTOR, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTS 9 AIRIOHUODION HENRY OMONZOJIE DIRECTOR, CORPORATE SERVICES





