Gabon Coup Plotters Nab President Ali Bongo’s Son For Treason

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The coup plotters in Gabon have arrested one of the president’s sons after overthrowing the government of President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon

The African Examiner recalls that Bongo was ejected from office in the early hours of Wednesday, August 30, 2023, and has been placed under house arrest alongside some of his family members.

“President Ali Bongo is under house arrest, surrounded by his family and doctors,” the coupists declared in a statement.

Also, they declared that Bongo’s son and close adviser Noureddin Bongo Valentin, his Chief of Staff, Ian Ghislain Ngoulou as well as his deputy, two other presidential advisers “have all been arrested”.

In the statement issued after taking power, the military officers highlighted irregularities in the last presidential election, irresponsible governance and deterioration in social cohesion as some of the reasons they struck.

See the full speech of the coup plotters.

“Our beautiful country, Gabon, has always been a haven of peace. Today, the country is going through a serious institutional, political, economic and social crisis. We are therefore forced to admit that the organisation of the general elections of 26 August 2023 did not meet the conditions for a transparent, credible and inclusive ballot so much hoped for by the people of Gabon.

“Added to this is irresponsible and unpredictable governance, resulting in a continuing deterioration in social cohesion, with the risk of leading the country into chaos. Today, 30 August 2023, we — the defence and security forces, gathered as the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) on behalf of the people of Gabon and as guarantors of the institutions’ protection — have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime. The borders are closed until further notice.

“All the institutions of the Republic are dissolved: the government, the Senate, the National Assembly, the Constitutional Court, the Economic, Social and Environmental Council and the Gabonese Elections Centre.

“We call for calm and serenity from the public, the communities of sister countries settled in Gabon, and the Gabonese diaspora. We reaffirm our commitment to respecting Gabon’s commitments to the national and international community. People of Gabon, we are finally on the road to happiness. May God and the spirits of our ancestors bless Gabon. Honour and loyalty to our homeland.”





