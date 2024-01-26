Gas Constraints Responsible For Low Power Generation – TCN

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) blamed gas constraints on thermal generating companies for the drop in power supply nationwide.

TCN General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, disclosed this in a statement, saying the situation had impacted the quantum of bulk power available on the transmission grid for onward transmission to the distribution load centres nationwide.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria TCN hereby announces that there has been a gradual decrease in available generation into the grid due to gas constraints to the thermal generating companies, which has impacted the quantum of bulk power available on the transmission grid for onward transmission to the distribution load centres nationwide,” the statement read.

But she assured that the TCN is working in collaboration with stakeholders in the power sector to ensure that it keeps the grid intact despite the current low power generated into the system.

“Consequent to the current load on the grid, load distributed to the distribution load centres have also been reduced, as TCN can only transmit what is generated.

“TCN is committed to ensuring a gradual increase in electricity supply to load centres as gas improves to the power available thermal plants.

“Please bear with us as we continue to work with the stakeholders in the value chain to ensure that supply through distribution companies to electricity consumers nationwide improves,” Mbah stated.





