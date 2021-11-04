Germany Supports Nigeria’s Fight Against Trans-border Crimes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The German Government has donated three Patrol Vehicles to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to strengthen its border control and management.

The donation which is part of German Federal Government’s Police Training and Equipment Assistance programme, is aimed at strengthening the ties between both countries in the areas of Migration and Border Management.

The German Federal Police’ Training and Equipment Assistance programme is set up to provide support for Nigerian security agencies in the areas of training and provision of equipment, as it concerns aviation security and migration.

Currently, the programme has facilitated the provision of CCTV cameras in Port-Harcourt airport, equipping of a training center in Lagos Airport, as well as executing of regular training since many years, amongst others.

In addition, as part of the cooperation, the fight against trans-border crime is to be improved through the exchange of experience, assistance with equipment and the transfer of knowledge through training programmes

The three vehicles donated by the German Federal Police to the NIS, will be utilized for border patrols facilitating border management, combating trans-border crime and maintaining security.

German Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs. Birgitt Ory said the donation of the three vehicles underline the long standing and fruitful partnership between the Federal Government of Germany and the NIS.

“Germany highly appreciates this partnership, as cooperation in the areas of migration and border management is crucial for both our countries”, she said at the hand ceremony the German Embassy in Abuja.

Mrs. Ory officially handed over the vehicles to Deputy Comptroller General of NIS, Wuraola Adepoju.























