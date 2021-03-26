Ghana Hold South Africa To Grab 2021 AFCON Qualification Ticket

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ghana’s Black Stars qualified for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tagged “Cameroon 2021” after holding their hosts South Africa to a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Ghana raised their tally to 10 points, same as South Africa but led the Bafana Bafana on head-to-head rule.

Sudan are third with nine points while Sao Tome and Principe are out of the race with no point earned.

With Sudan hosting South Africa in the last match day, Ghana are assured of one of the top Group C spots, as they also lead Sudan on head-to-head rule.

South Africa were the better side in the first half, with chances falling to Percy Tau and Themba Zwane, while Kwame Opoku and Emmanuel Boateng led the visitors’ attack.

Four minutes after the restart, Ghana took the lead through Mohammed Kudus who concluded a nice collective work.

Kudus who plays for Norwegian club FC Nordjaelland found his way through three defenders before delivering into the net.

Just two minutes later, Percy Tau took advantage of a nice counter-attack to restore parity for the hosts.

South Africa created more chances to find a late winner but without managing to score, as four-time African champions Ghana booked their place in Cameroon. (NAN)

Spread the love





















