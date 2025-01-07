Ghana’s Mahama Sworn-In As President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – John Mahama has taken the oath of office as Ghana’s new president in a ceremony attended by world leaders.

Mahama was sworn in at Independence Square in Accra, the Ghanaian capital on Tuesday.

The new president took over from Nana Akufo-Ado who succeeded him in 2017. Before Mahama’s swearing-in, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was inaugurated as the country’s first female vice president.

The Chief Justice of Ghana Gertrude Torkornoo administered the oath of office at the event.

The duo won the election held in December with Mahama returning to the post he left seven years ago with a mission to revive Ghana’s ailing economy.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate polled 50 per cent of the votes to beat the then-vice president Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling party.

He scored 6.3 million votes to beat Bawumia with a 1.7 million vote margin. Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had immediately conceded defeat in the election.

“The people of Ghana have spoken, the people have voted for change at this time and we respect it with all humility,” he said in a press conference.

On his X account, Mahama confirmed he had received Bawumia’s congratulatory call.

Mahama had ruled Ghana between 2012 and 2016.