Goods Destroyed As Fire Razes Ladipo Market

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Fire has razed a shopping plaza in the popular spare parts market in the Ladipo area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the fire incident occurred early Saturday morning and affected a one-storey building, the Aguiyi Ironsi Plaza, in the market before dawn.

According to an official of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency who spoke with our correspondent, no life was lost.

The official, however, said scores of shops and goods worth millions of naira were burnt in the inferno.

LASEMA officials and other first responders including men of the Lagos State Fire Service and the Lagos State Police Command have been deployed in the incident scene.

Details later…