Gov Adeleke Approves N25,000 Wage Award For Osun Workers, Pensioners

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measures to cushion the harsh effects of fuel subsidy removal, the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved a sum of N15,000 wage award per worker in the state.

The governor also approved a sum of N10,000 for each pensioner in the state in the same regard.

This was disclosed on Wednesday in a circular by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Human Resources and Capacity Building, Olugbenga Fadele, saying that the wage award would run for six months, beginning in December.

Announcing the gesture, the spokesperson to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, said that the gesture was a continuation of Adeleke’s commitment to workers’ welfare and a fulfilment of his pledge of a gradual rollout of palliative measures to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

“Sequel to the negotiation meetings and interactions with the labour movement in Osun State, including the representatives of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, the Governor of Osun State, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, has approved the monthly payment of N15,000 to each active worker and N10,000 to each pensioner in Osun state as palliatives to assuage the pains being experienced as a result of removal of petroleum subsidy by the Federal Government of Nigeria,” the statement said.

“The payment, as approved, is to commence from the month of December 2023 for a period of six months.”

Adeleke also saluted Osun state workers and pensioners for their show of understanding regarding the efforts of the state government to improve tremendously on their welfare.

“It is expected that this gesture of government will spur workers in the state to be more diligent and committed to their duties,” the statement stated.





