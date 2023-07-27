Gov. Otti Directs Opening Of Ariaria Market

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has called for the reopening of the Ariaria International Market after security operatives blocked traders from gaining access to the popular market in Aba.

The African Examiner writes that a detachment of policemen from the Abia State Police Command were reported to have barricaded the traders from opening their shops on Wednesday after gunmen killed two policemen near the market on Tuesday.

The Abia police spokesperson, Maureen Chinaka, had confirmed that an inspector and a constable were killed when the gunmen opened fire at the convoy of the Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Investment in Abia, Chimezie Ukaegbu, on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened at the popular SAMECK Junction around Ariaria market.

Kazie Uko, Otti’s Chief Press Secretary, stated that the governor visited the market on Thursday, ordering the reopening of shops and calling for cooperation with security agencies in the state.

“Dr. Otti called for immediate cessation of hostility and reprisal against the traders following the killing of two policemen near the market on Tuesday by yet to be identified gunmen.

“The Governor while commiserating with the authorities of the Nigeria Police and families of the deceased policemen Called on the traders to cooperate with the security agencies in their search to root out the culprits.

“He ordered the traders to return to their shops and their business saying that the security agencies will be there to protect them,” he said.





