Gov. Sanwo-Olu Slashes Lagos Bus, ‘Danfo’ Fares

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has slashed the transportation fares of the state-owned buses by 50 per cent and also rolled out other palliatives to cushion the impact of subsidy removal.

He said this in a media briefing on Monday afternoon after a state security council meeting, adding that the government has also put modalities for commercial buses better known as “Danfo” to reduce their fares by 25 per cent.

“Immediately from Wednesday, all public transportation that is being controlled by LAMATA, including high-capacity buses, will be plying all the routes of Lagos with a 50 percent discount,” Sanwo-Olu added.

“All commuters plying on the roads will start enjoying a 50 percent rebate on current transport fares being charged by all of these buses. This will start on Wednesday.

“It cannot start tomorrow because they need to do a lot of configuration and validation so that it can happen on Wednesday. That decision has been taken and communicated to them.”

According to him, the commercial drivers’ unions are to officially announce the reduction of fares.

“For the informal buses, they are also going to make a pronouncement today. I can say to you that we have agreed with them that they will be doing about a 25 percent reduction of fares on their buses — all of the yellow buses that we have on the street,” the governor noted.

“They will make a formal announcement maybe later today on that. That will take effect tomorrow or Wednesday.”





