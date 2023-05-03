Gov Wike Aided My Victory – President-Elect, Bola Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, heaped praises on Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for his efforts at the February 25 presidential poll.

The African Examiner writes that Tinubu spoke on Wednesday, as he commissioned the Rumuokwuta/Rumuola flyover in Port Harcourt, saying that Wike’s insistence that the presidency must return to the Southern party of the country was part of the factor that aided his victory.

The former governor of Lagos State described Wike as a man of integrity who abandoned his personal interest for the interest of the nation.

He said: “Nyesom, I say thank you for your contribution to my victory. I couldn’t have done this without some structural support. In Wike, I see a man of principle.

“He took a good stand that the presidency must return to the South and he had the courage to stand by his conviction not minding those against him.

“Wike is indeed a man of great integrity, he did not choose to serve his own interests but rather the internet of the nation. You promoted unity, you promoted fairness.

“There was so much gossip and speculation but you stood your ground.”