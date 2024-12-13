Gov Yusuf Reshuffles Cabinet, Drops Chief Of Staff, Five Commissioners

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has reshuffled his cabinet, scrapped the Chief of Staff (CoS) portfolio, and removed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abdullahi Bichi.

The announcement was made during a press briefing by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the reshuffle is part of Governor Yusuf’s strategy to realign his administration for “optimum performance” and deliver “more dividends of democracy” to the people of Kano State.

“This is the first major reshuffle of my cabinet, and it takes immediate effect,” Governor Yusuf stated. “The decision was made to enhance administrative performance and ensure a pragmatic political realignment that prioritizes the needs of Kano residents.”

The shake-up saw the removal of the Chief of Staff, Shehu Sagagi, whose office has been abolished. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, the SSG, was also dropped, reportedly due to health reasons.

Reassigned Portfolios

The reshuffle affected several key ministries, with some commissioners retaining their positions while others were reassigned. Among those retained are:

– Barr. Haruna Isa Dederi, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice

– Dr. Danjuma Mahmoud, Commissioner for Agriculture

– Dr. Abubakar Labaran, Commissioner for Health

– Engr. Marwan Ahmad, Commissioner for Works and Housing

Significant reassignments include Deputy Governor Comrade Aminu Abdulssalam, who moves from the Ministry of Local Government to the Ministry of Higher Education. Hon. Mohammad Tajo Usman takes over Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, while Dr. Yusuf Ibrahim Kofar Mata moves from Higher Education to Science, Technology, and Innovation.

Hon. Amina Abdullahi, previously overseeing Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation, now heads the Ministry for Women, Children, and Persons with Disabilities. Hon. Aisha Lawal Saji transitions from the same ministry to Tourism and Culture.

Five Commissioners Dropped

The reshuffle also saw the removal of five commissioners:

– Ibrahim Jibril Fagge, Ministry of Finance

– Ladidi Ibrahim Garko, Ministry of Culture and Tourism

– Baba Halilu Dantiye, Ministry of Information and Internal Affairs

– Shehu Aliyu Yammedi, Ministry of Special Duties

– Abbas Sani Abbas, Ministry of Rural and Community Development

The Governor directed these former officials, alongside the former Chief of Staff, to report to his office for possible reassignment.

Reactions

Speaking to reporters, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa emphasized the Governor’s commitment to improving governance. “This reshuffle reflects His Excellency’s resolve to ensure that his team is equipped to meet the aspirations of Kano people. Some members have been reassigned to areas where their expertise is needed most,” he said.

Political analysts view the move as a bold attempt to retool the administration for the challenges ahead. Musa Bello, a public affairs commentator, described it as “a strategic step to weed out inefficiency and inject fresh energy into the cabinet.”