Governor Mbah Pardons 7 Inmates, Plus 1 On Parole

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu state Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has granted various forms of prerogative of mercy to eight inmates of Correctional Centres in the state on parole.

A statement released by the Governor’s media aide, Mr. Uche Anichukwu, on New Year’s Day, 1st January 2025, hinted that the decision was communicated to the Comptroller, Nigerian Correctional Service, Enugu State Command, Mr. Nicholas Obiako, in a letter dated 31st December, 2024 and signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr. Victor Udeh.

It read thus: “His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State in the exercise of his power (Prerogative of Mercy) under Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and in consultation with the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, Enugu State, has granted various forms of Prerogative of Mercy as presented below to the following convicts (of State offences) in the Correctional Centres in Enugu State,”

A breakdown of the reprieves shows that while Governor Mbah approved the release, subject to a one-year parole, of eight inmates who have spent substantial parts of their jail terms for various offences, one offender was granted pardon subject also to a one-year parole, having spent part of his five-year jail term for contempt of court and equally purged himself of the contempt.

The decision was also subject to reports of proven reform in character, ability to reintegrate with the society having possessed or learnt some productive skills, and following recommendation by the Correctional Services and the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

The Council is chaired by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, and whose membership comprises representatives of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Carmelite Prisoners Interest Organisation (CAPIO), and the Catholic Institute for Development, Justice and Peace (CIDJAP), among other reputable justice sector institutions.

Meanwhile, Section 212 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) provides, “The Governor may (a) Grant any person concerned with or convicted of any offence created by any law of a state a pardon, either free or subject to lawful conditions; (b) grant to any person a respite, of the execution of any punishment imposed on that person for such an offence; (c) substitute a less severe form of punishment for any person for such an offence; or.

Furthermore, (d) remit the whole or any part of punishment for any punishment imposed on that person for such any offence or of any penalty forfeiture otherwise due to the state on account of such an offence.”

Section 212 (2), however, provides that the powers of the governor under subsection (1) shall be exercised after consultation with an advisory council of the state on the prerogative of mercy as may be established by law of the state.